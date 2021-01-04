Cryptaur Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00304920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.05 or 0.02150428 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.