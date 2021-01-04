Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Hits $1.47 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Dcoin and BiteBTC. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $107.28 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.59 or 0.02153116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

CRO is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,521,461,186 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, Indodax, HitBTC, OceanEx, Huobi Korea, IDEX, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Dcoin, BiteBTC, BigONE, GOPAX, Upbit, Huobi Global, Bittrex, Bithumb, OKEx, KuCoin, ABCC, Bibox, Bithumb Global and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.