Cube (AUTO) Price Hits $0.0003

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $20,110.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00319164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023041 BTC.

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

