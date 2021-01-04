Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

