Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $245,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.06 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.