Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $261,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.67 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.