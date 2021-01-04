Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,991 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 34.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 389,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 54.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 27.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 90.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

