Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,290 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 104.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 66.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

NYSE PD opened at $41.70 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $48.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

