Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,953 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $82.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

