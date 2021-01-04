Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 36,483 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 52.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Astronics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ATRO opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

