Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $271,000 Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,550. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RILY opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

