Curio (CUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,909.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $74,909.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curio has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001833 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00042861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023114 BTC.

About Curio

CUR is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com.

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.