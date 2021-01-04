CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.86

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last 90 days.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

