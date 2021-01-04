CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.59

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

