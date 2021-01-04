CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.70

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25 and a beta of -0.18.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

