Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.28. 41,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,167. Cypress Environmental Partners has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

