DAD Chain Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00042491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00304528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022691 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

