Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $404.00 on Friday. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.84.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 113 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock worth $4,813,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 55.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Daily Journal by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

