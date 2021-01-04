Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 8.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $62.33. Approximately 3,216,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,793,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 151,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $15,687,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

