Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $26.82. 550,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 221.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $300,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

