Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,517. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $207.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at about $245,465,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

