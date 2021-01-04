Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,280.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $3,720,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,257 shares in the company, valued at $43,078,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $269,336.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,781,357 shares of company stock worth $182,076,275 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

