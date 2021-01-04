Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DENN. Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 566,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

