DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNZOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

DNZOY opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 0.91.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DENSO will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

