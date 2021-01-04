Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 15.54 and a quick ratio of 15.40.

About Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project covering an area of 410 square kilometers in Western Mali.

