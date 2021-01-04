Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,585.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,889.30.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,227.27 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,227.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,081.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,824.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.