DeVault Reaches One Day Volume of $1,077.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $205,082.85 and $1,077.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005371 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001590 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004962 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.