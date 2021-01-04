Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLGNF shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF remained flat at $$55.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

