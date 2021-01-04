Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Up 12.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.63. 8,669,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,937,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,460 shares of company stock valued at $384,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

