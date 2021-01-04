Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00352121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com.

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.