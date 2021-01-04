Dinastycoin (DCY) Market Cap Reaches $17.29 Million

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $4,808.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,991,947,625 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

