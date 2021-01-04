Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.76.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $114.32.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

