Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPUKY shares. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

DPUKY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 4,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

