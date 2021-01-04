Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) vs. Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -24.19% -19.30% -7.90% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $8.99 billion 1.35 -$1.10 billion ($5.23) -9.99 Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.55 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Icahn Enterprises and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of vehicle manufacturing equipment and other automobile related products; and provision of financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles; and offers energy vehicles and key assemblies. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

