DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.

NYSE DASH opened at $142.75 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

