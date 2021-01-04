DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

DASH stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

