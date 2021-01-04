DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

NYSE:DASH opened at $142.80 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

