DopeCoin (DOPE) Hits Market Capitalization of $149,054.33

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $149,054.33 and approximately $13,570.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00488003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

