DPW (NYSE:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.70. DPW shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 636 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94.

DPW Company Profile (NYSE:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

