Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.60. Draganfly shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,552,200 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.

Draganfly Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

