Dragonchain (DRGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $308,052.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $20.73 million and $308,052.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00319164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023041 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.