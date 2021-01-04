DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.24. 174,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,072. The company has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a PE ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.00. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 284,637 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

