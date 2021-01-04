DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $571,719.32

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $571,719.32 and $6,747.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007858 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

