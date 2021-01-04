DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,341. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

