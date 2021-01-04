DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have commented on DXPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $394.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.