e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) versus CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Financial Analysis

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and CCA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $282.85 million 4.54 $17.88 million $0.42 59.98 CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.87 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 3.29% 8.53% 4.57% CCA Industries -0.98% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 7 0 2.78 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.69%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats CCA Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.