East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.03

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 18245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $142,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.