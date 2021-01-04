EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Head-To-Head Review

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 3 0 2.43 EastGroup Properties 0 7 1 0 2.13

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $130.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.21 $171.92 million $1.63 7.70 EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 15.83 $121.66 million $4.98 26.63

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91% EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64%

Risk & Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.