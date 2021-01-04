Eden 24-Hour Volume Tops $53,826.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Eden has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Eden has a total market capitalization of $746,345.36 and $53,826.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

