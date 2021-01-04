EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

